Three injured, including child, in crash on State Street in Milan

Three people from Milan, including a child, were injured late Monday afternoon in an accident on South State Street in Milan.

According to the Highway Patrol, taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan was one driver, 54-year-old Robin Green who received minor injuries, as well as 23-year-old Maria Hernandez with moderate injuries, and her passenger, a seven-year-old girl, with minor injuries.

The two cars were approaching each other and collided on a hillcrest just before 5 o’clock Monday.

Both vehicles were demolished, and Robin Green was listed as using a seat belt while the remaining occupants were not.

Assistance was provided by the Milan Police Department.

