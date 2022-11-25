Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County.

Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.

The pickups driven by Hemme and Otke were stopped for a traffic light when the car driven by Sisemore struck the rear of Hemme’s and was pushed into the rear of Otke’s vehicle.

Damage was minor to the Otke pickup, and extensive to the Hemme’s truck while Sisemore’s car was demolished.

Sisemore was the only one not using a seat belt.