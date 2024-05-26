Three injured in Route F and Highway 154 crash in Ralls County

An accident occurred on May 24, 2024, at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Route F at Highway 154 in Ralls County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by John D. Wilkerson, 54, of Vandalia, Missouri, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by Aaron D. Tarlow, 39, of Festus, Missouri.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Scott’s Towing. Wilkerson was driving northbound, while Tarlow was traveling westbound at the time of the collision.

Injuries were reported among the occupants of both vehicles. Aaron D. Tarlow and a 6-year-old juvenile female from Festus, Missouri, both sustained minor injuries and were transported by VanFar Ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis. Carrie R. Hurd, 62, of Vandalia, Missouri, an occupant of the Ford Explorer, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

