Three injured in parking lot crash near Savannah; driver charged with DWI

Local News September 14, 2024 Digital Correspondent
UTV or Utility Terrain Vehicle crash
A late-night accident in a private parking lot, eight miles north of Savannah, Missouri, resulted in three people being injured on September 13, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 11:01 p.m. when a 2023 Polaris RZR, driven by Austin E. Cook, 30, of Savannah, was performing donuts in the parking lot. The vehicle overturned, partially ejecting both occupants.

Cook sustained moderate injuries and was transported by law enforcement to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for medical treatment. Two passengers, Kayla M. Whitmer, 28, of St. Joseph, and Courtney L. Barron, 34, of Savannah, were seriously injured. Both were taken by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment. None of the individuals involved were wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, Cook was charged with DWI involving serious physical injury, a felony. He was released from custody for medical treatment.

The Polaris RZR sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

The accident was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

