Three injured in I-35 rollover crash north of Eagleville

Three people from Iowa and Oklahoma were taken to hospitals following an Interstate 35 crash Tuesday afternoon five miles north of Eagleville.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for the driver of a car, 31-year-old Craynes McGinley of Newton, Iowa who was taken by EMS to the Decatur County, Iowa Hospital in Leon. The driver of a pickup, 32-year-old Randy Allen of Oklahoma City, and passenger, 31-year-old Joshua Thompson of Perry, Oklahoma were transported by EMS to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries.

McGinley was southbound when his car crossed the median and collided nearly head-on with the northbound pickup from Oklahoma. The car came to a stop blocking both northbound lanes of I-35 for a while. The truck traveled off the east side of the highway and overturned several times coming to rest upside down.

Both vehicles were demolished and only the drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur County EMS, and North Harrison Fire and EMS District.

