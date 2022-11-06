Three injured in crash west of Gallatin

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three men sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks two miles west of Gallatin the night of November 4th. The driver of one of the trucks was later arrested.

The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one of the pickups, 40 year old Jacob Wait of Independence, had moderate injuries. Emergency medical services took him to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 26 year old Garret Wait of Greenwood.

The driver of the other pickup, 50 year old Troy Brown of Trenton, refused medical treatment at the scene of injuries described as minor. His passenger, 78 year old Myron Brown of Trenton, also had injuries considered to be minor and was treated at the scene.

The Wait truck traveled south on Route DD, and the Brown truck headed east on Highway 6 before the Wait truck allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign. The Wait pickup hit the side of the other truck, came to a controlled stop, and had extensive damage. The Brown pickup came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 6 and was totaled.

The Patrol notes the Waits wore safety devices, and the Browns did not.

The Patrol arrested Garret Wait and accused him of felony driving while intoxicated involving serious physical injury and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted.