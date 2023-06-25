Three injured in crash that lands pickup in a creek; driver accused of DWI

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three people received serious injuries when a pickup truck went off a road in Buchanan County and came to rest in a creek.

The driver, 22-year-old Zachary Novotny of Rushville, a passenger, 18-year-old Madelyn McKnight of Agency, and another passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Rushville, all were taken to Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph.

The accident happened early Saturday just north of the DeKalb community in southwestern Buchanan County. The patrol said the pickup was westbound on Southwest Sampson Road when it went off the left side of the road, down an embankment, and came to rest on its wheels in a creek.

The pickup was demolished and none of the three occupants were wearing a seat belt.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles in accident reports.

Novotny was accused of felony driving while intoxicated involving serious physical injury.

