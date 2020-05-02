Three injured in crash south of Lancaster

The Highway Patrol reports three individuals sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle struck a car two miles south of Lancaster on Friday evening.

SUV driver 19-year-old Carson Tallman of Glenwood was said to refuse treatment at the scene. Car driver 20-year-old Jada Sansoussi of Greentop and her passenger 19-year-old Ashlee Youngman of Queen City were to seek their own treatment.

The SUV and car traveled north on U. S. Highway 63 before the car reportedly slowed to make a left turn, and the SUV hit the car in the rear. Both vehicles were totaled.

The Patrol notes all involved in the accident wore seat belts. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services assisted.

