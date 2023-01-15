Three injured in crash on Highway 10 in Ray County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports three Polo residents sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle struck a minivan in Ray County on Friday afternoon, January 13.

The driver of a minivan, 63-year-old Stephen Mynatt, and one of his passengers, 60-year-old Christina Mynatt, were taken by a private vehicle to Excelsior Springs Hospital. The other passenger was a 12-year-old girl, who was taken by ambulance to Excelsior Springs Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Garrett Owings of Liberty.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 10 before the van reportedly stopped on the road east of Route O. The SUV then hit the back of the van, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the minivan did not wear a seat belt, but his passengers and the driver of the SUV did.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

