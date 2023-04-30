Three injured in crash east of Maryville, one life-flighted to hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three individuals were injured in a two-car accident six miles east of Maryville on Saturday morning, April 29th.

The Highway Patrol reports the driver of one car, 20-year-old Chase Atkins of Ravenwood, sustained serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to University of Kansas Medical Center.

The driver of the other car, 64-year-old John Luke of Maryville, and his passenger, 60-year-old Toyka Rosier of Stanberry, received moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center of Maryville.

The car driven by Atkins headed east on Highway 136 and traveled into the westbound lanes at Liberty Road, into the path of the car driven by Luke. The front of the car driven by Atkins hit the front left of the other vehicle and came to rest south of Highway 136. Luke’s car came to rest north of Highway 136.

Both vehicles were totaled. Atkins wore a seat belt, but it is unknown if Luke and Rosier did.

Assistance was provided by Maryville Public Safety and Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.

