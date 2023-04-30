Three injured in crash east of Maryville, one life-flighted to hospital

Local News April 30, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Lifeflight Medical Helicopter
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Three individuals were injured in a two-car accident six miles east of Maryville on Saturday morning, April 29th.

The Highway Patrol reports the driver of one car, 20-year-old Chase Atkins of Ravenwood, sustained serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to University of Kansas Medical Center.

The driver of the other car, 64-year-old John Luke of Maryville, and his passenger, 60-year-old Toyka Rosier of Stanberry, received moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center of Maryville.

The car driven by Atkins headed east on Highway 136 and traveled into the westbound lanes at Liberty Road, into the path of the car driven by Luke. The front of the car driven by Atkins hit the front left of the other vehicle and came to rest south of Highway 136. Luke’s car came to rest north of Highway 136.

Both vehicles were totaled. Atkins wore a seat belt, but it is unknown if Luke and Rosier did.

Assistance was provided by Maryville Public Safety and Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.

Post Views: 706
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.