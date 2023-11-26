Three injured in accident on Highway H south of Rensselaer

On November 25, 2023, at approximately 2:48 p.m., a car accident occurred on Highway H, two miles south of Rensselaer, in Ralls County, Missouri. Brenda D. Williams, 52, from Burlington, Iowa, was driving a 2023 Nissan Sentra northbound when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

Williams, along with two passengers, sustained minor injuries. Williams was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

A 15-year-old juvenile female passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, and Virginia L. McNeal, an 80-year-old woman, also from Burlington, Iowa, who was wearing a seat belt, were both in the vehicle at the time of the crash. All three occupants were transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Nissan Sentra sustained extensive damage and was towed by Robert’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Corporal Tappendorf, the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, the Center Police Department, the Monroe City Fire Department, and Monroe County Ambulance, responded to the scene.