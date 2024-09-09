Three individuals receive pardons in August from Governor Parson

For the month of August 2024, Governor Mike Parson granted three pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Missouri State Constitution. The pardons have been officially recorded, and the necessary documents have been sent to the appropriate government agencies and individuals involved.

The individuals who received pardons are:

Martin Johnson

Thomas Monroe

Andy Scott

The governor’s office followed proper legal protocol to process these pardons. Each case was reviewed, and the decisions were made in accordance with state law.

