Three individuals receive pardons in August from Governor Parson

State News September 9, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Governor Parson signs a bill into law at his desk
Share To Your Social Network
13     1  1   
6
Shares

For the month of August 2024, Governor Mike Parson granted three pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Missouri State Constitution. The pardons have been officially recorded, and the necessary documents have been sent to the appropriate government agencies and individuals involved.

The individuals who received pardons are:

  • Martin Johnson
  • Thomas Monroe
  • Andy Scott

The governor’s office followed proper legal protocol to process these pardons. Each case was reviewed, and the decisions were made in accordance with state law.

Post Views: 522

Share To Your Social Network
13     1  1   
6
Shares
5
Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.