Three Illinois men plead guilty in Missouri to 2020 carjacking of a woman

Three men from Illinois pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted carjacking a St. Louis, Missouri woman in front of her house in 2020.

Lamont Carter, 28, of East St. Louis, Jerray Jackson, 25, of Washington Park, and Montez Wicks, 27, of East St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

They admitted that on June 1, 2020, a woman preparing to leave for work was getting into her 2013 Ford Explorer. A black Audi pulled up and two men got out, pointed guns at her, and ordered her out of her SUV. The two men stole the Ford while the third man followed in the Audi.

Four days later, the Audi was spotted by Richmond Heights police in a caravan of vehicles near the Galleria Mall. Police followed the Audi into St. Louis, where it crashed near Forest Park Community College. Carter, Jackson, and Wicks ran but were eventually caught by officers with the Clayton Police Department. They left a Ruger 9mm pistol and a stolen Glock .40-caliber pistol behind in the Audi.

The Ford’s owner identified all three men as the carjackers, their plea agreements say.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Richmond Heights Police Department, the Clayton Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce is prosecuting the case.

