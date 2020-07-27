Three hurt in crash on I-35 in Daviess County

Residents of Princeton and Des Moines were injured in an Interstate 35 traffic on Sunday afternoon in Daviess County.

A car driven by 53 year old Melisa Huffman of Des Moines had been northbound when it went out of control, crossed the median, entered the southbound lanes and collided with a car driven by 63 year old Bobbi Myers of Princeton.

Taken by EMS to the Cameron Regional Medical Center were the two drivers Bobbi Myers and, Melisa Huffman, both with moderate injuries. A ten year old girl, a passenger in the Des Moines car, was taken to the Cameron Hospital with serious injuries.

All occupants were using safety devices, and both cars were demolished in the wreck at the 68 mile marker of Interstate 35.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares