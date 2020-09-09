Three from Utica injured in crash on Highway 65

Three residents of Utica were injured late Tuesday night when the car they were in allegedly failed to halt for a stop sign, traveled across Highway 65, and into a ditch on Carroll County Route WW at Highway 65.

The driver, 22-year-old Trista Neal as well as passengers 18-year-old Gage Deshazier and 19-year-old DeQuaila Mayfield received minor injuries and were transferred to Carroll County Memorial Hospital where they sought treatment.

Only the driver, Trista Neal, was using a seat belt. The car was demolished.

