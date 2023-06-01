Three from Trenton in custody at Grundy County Law Enforcement Center

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of three Trenton residents on various allegations.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 31-year-old Emilio Sanchez Hernandez on May 30th. He was charged, and a warrant was served on May 31st on felony third-degree domestic assault.

His bond is $7,500 cash only, and he is to have no contact with the alleged victim. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 13th.

Hernandez is accused of causing physical pain to a woman on May 30th by slapping, biting, and pushing her. The woman is considered a domestic victim in that she and Hernandez had been in a continuing social relationship.

The Trenton Police Department also arrested 33-year-old Ashley Stover on May 31st on an alleged probation violation on a Daviess County felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Her bond is $20,000 cash only, and she is to be extradited to Daviess County.

Thirty-six-year-old Dan Richard Peters Junior was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on May 31st on a capias warrant for allegedly failing to appear in court on felony first-degree property damage. His bond is $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 15th.

Court documents accuse Peters of damaging bifocal glasses and a cell phone that were not owned by him in November 2020. The damages reportedly exceeded $750.

