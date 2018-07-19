Three from northern Missouri attending Advanced Air Academy

Three area youth are attending the Advanced Air Academy in Oshkosh, Wisconsin under the sponsorship of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 944 based in Chillicothe.

Taking part in the academy are John Gibson and McKay Marble both of Gallatin and Grace Madison of Chillicothe.

The academy includes ground instruction and introductory recreation flights. Chapter 944 also provided a “Learn to Fly” scholarship to Mason Taylor of Maysville who obtained his private license last fall. Taylor will be starting his third year at the University of Missouri where he’s majoring in ag business.

Since 1999, the Chillicothe EAA chapter has provided 17 “Learn to Fly” scholarships.

