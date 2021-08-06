Three from Missouri receive prison sentences for their roles in distribution of methamphetamine

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three Springfield, Missouri, residents were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine.

Jeremy A. Ingram, 42, Laurie B. Holmes, 39, and Lonnie J. Tinker, 36, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool. Ingram was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole. Holmes was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Tinker was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Ingram, Holmes, and Tinker each pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy from Nov. 22, 2016, to Sept. 26, 2018. Ingram also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Ingram and Holmes each admitted they directly received methamphetamine to distribute from co-defendant Cheyenne W. Conn, 45, of Everton, Mo. Conn transported approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine per week by vehicle from California to the Springfield area. He then distributed the methamphetamine to other dealers in the conspiracy, including Ingram and Holmes, who in turn distributed methamphetamine to other dealers. Tinker admitted that he purchased more than a kilogram of pure methamphetamine from co-defendant Cassidy R. Clayton, 25, of Springfield, who also received methamphetamine directly from Conn. Tinker distributed methamphetamine to at least seven other individuals.

Ingram admitted that he engaged in several controlled purchases of methamphetamine by undercover law enforcement officers and confidential informants. On Sept. 22, 2017, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Ingram’s motorcycle shop, Straight Clownin’ Customs. He and Conn were present in the garage, where officers seized a loaded Springfield Armory 9mm semi-automatic pistol, 300 rounds of 9mm ammunition, numerous rounds of various caliber ammunition, a lock pick set, and drug paraphernalia. Officers also seized a loaded Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol from Conn’s GMC Sierra, which had been reported as stolen.

When Ingram was arrested on May 10, 2018, he was in possession of a stolen Springfield Armory .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol and 31.79 grams of methamphetamine. Ingram was arrested again on July 4, 2018. Ingram fled from officers on his motorcycle at a high rate of speed, nearly striking a police van as he drove through a public parking lot.

Springfield police officers executed a search warrant at Holmes’s residence on Dec. 8, 2017, and seized 82.7 grams of methamphetamine, $2,085, and drug paraphernalia. Holmes admitted she purchased approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine from Conn during the conspiracy, which she distributed to others. Holmes also admitted that she traveled with Conn to Los Angeles, Calif., to purchase methamphetamine.

When the officer’s searched Tinker’s residence, they found a safe in his bedroom that contained a Tanfoglio .22-caliber revolver that had been reported stolen, 87 rounds of ammunition, and methamphetamine.

Conn and Clayton are among nine defendants who have pleaded guilty in this case and await sentencing: Larry E Stapp, 42, Tresha R. Ahart, 31, and Megan L McNary, 27, all of Springfield; Ginger L. Huerta, also known as Ginger L. Gray, 41, of Halfway, Mo.; Lloyd R. Bradley, 44, of Fordland, Mo.; Shelby R. Maupin, 32, of Ozark, Mo.; and Summerlee M. Barnett, also known as Summerlee M. Lacount, 35, of Salem, Mo.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Sarff. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Dade County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department, and the Oldham County, Texas, Sheriff’s Department.

Related