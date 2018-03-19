Three from Kirksville hurt in crash on Highway 6

Three Kirksville residents were hurt in a two-vehicle accident just west of Novinger Friday afternoon.

35-year old Alidor Masingo, 33-year old Tersor Mpeti, and 32-year old Prince Yawenda were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries.

All were passengers in a sports utility vehicle driven by 35-year old Le Petit Bunze of Kirksville who was not hurt during the crash. The driver of another SUV, 29-year old Meris Bile of Kirksville, also was not reported hurt.

The accident happened west of Novinger on Highway 6 when the eastbound vehicle driven by Bunze was passing a line of cars when the SUV operated by bile, also eastbound, pulled out to pass and hit the Bunze vehicle causing the SUV operated by Bunze to overturn and go off the road.

Damage was listed as extensive to the SUV driven by Bunze and moderate to the SUV operated by bile. It was unknown whether any of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

