Three from Chillicothe, including two children, hurt in crash on I-35

The Highway Patrol reports three Chillicothe residents sustained injuries in a one-vehicle accident two miles north of Holt Friday afternoon.

An ambulance transported five-year-old Teriseta Morris to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. Passengers 40-year-old Michael Harbord and nine-year-old Racheal Morris were transported by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center with what the Patrol called minor injuries. Driver 37-year-old Elsa Morris of Chillicothe was not reported as injured.

Morris drove a sports utility vehicle south on Interstate 35, approached stopped traffic, and reportedly swerved to miss another motorist. The SUV traveled off the west side of the road, struck an embankment, and came to rest on its wheels facing west on the west side of I-35.

The vehicle was totaled and all in the SUV wore a safety device.