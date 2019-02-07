Three from Brookfield injured in Highway 36 crash; big rig driver leaves the scene

The Highway Patrol reports three Brookfield residents sustained minor injuries when the minivan they traveled in was struck by the trailer of a tractor-trailer in Macon County Tuesday afternoon.

Thirty-two-year-old Kristopher Masuch and 20-year-old Charles Moore were transported by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield. A private vehicle transported 26-year-old Lacee Murphy to Pershing Memorial Hospital. Minivan driver 26-year-old Kasey Riggen of Brookfield was not reported as injured.

The tractor-trailer was passing the van on westbound Highway 36 near Route O when the trailer hit the van. The van then slid into the median before coming to rest with extensive damage. The Patrol reports the tractor-trailer left the scene, and it is unknown who the driver was.

All occupants in the van wore seatbelts and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.