Three from Albany injured in crash on Highway 169 north of St. Joseph

Three Albany residents were hurt early Saturday evening north of St. Joseph in the collision of a van and a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 169 and D Highway in Avenue City.

The driver of the van, 55-year old Kenneth Laythum, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. Two passengers, 54-year old Tamara Laythum and A 16-year old girl also were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 59-year old Richard Herple of Cosby, was not reported hurt.

The accident occurred as the van was northbound on Highway 169 and the pickup was pulling out of a private drive onto southbound Highway 69.

The van was demolished and the pickup received moderate damage. Kenneth Laytham was the only person not wearing a seat belt.

