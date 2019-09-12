Three face judge in Grundy County Court

Among cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court,

Rural Trenton resident Jonathan Dolan Huber-Bethards pleaded guilty to being a minor visibly intoxicated with blood alcohol content more than point 0 2 percent, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Both charges, from a July 20th arrest, are misdemeanors. The imposition of his sentence was suspended and Huber-Bethards was placed on probation for two years. He’s to donate $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and pay court costs.

Trenton resident Bradley Eugene Simpson pleaded guilty to second-degree property damage, a misdemeanor, involving an April 8th incident. He was fined $100 plus costs. Simpson is to donate $100 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and pay $1,098.89 in restitution.

A rural Novinger resident, Andrew Kelso, saw his probation get revoked after he admitted to a violation. On an agreement, Kelso was sentenced to six months in the Grundy County Detention Center. Execution of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on another probation for two years. His original Grundy County charge was misdemeanor non-support.

