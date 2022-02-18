Three face felony burglary charges in Harrison County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Three individuals face charges after a burglary investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Forty-one-year-old Mark Bottcher of Ridgeway has been charged with nine felony counts of stealing a firearm, explosive weapon, or ammonium nitrate and one felony count of stealing $750 or more. Thirty-eight-year-old Chad Service and 46-year-old Harlon Lee, both of Bethany, have both been charged with felony second-degree burglary.

Bond for each of the three was set at $10,000 cash only with bond appearance hearings scheduled for February 23, 2022.

A probable cause affidavit says Lee and Service admitted to being involved in a burglary where nine firearms were stolen from a residence in rural Bethany. They said they took the guns to Bottcher’s residence where Bottcher allegedly made a deal trading the guns for unknown items with a male north of Cainsville.

The probable cause affidavit says that, upon execution of a search warrant at Bottcher’s residence, deputies found Dewalt tools that matched tools taken in a burglary in July 2021 and had a total value exceeding $750.

