Three deaths related to COVID-19 reported at Cameron Veterans Home

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A statement released Thursday night by the Missouri Veterans Commission confirms there have been three deaths among residents of the Cameron Veterans Home during the last few days.

A spokesman for the Veterans Commission, Jamie Melchert, provided a written statement. It noted that the Cameron Veterans Home has 21 active cases among the residents there. Regarding the staff at the Cameron facility, Melchert reported 14 employees are active with COVID-19 and are in isolation at their own residences and six other staff members have recovered.

The Missouri Veterans Commission reports all Veterans Homes, including Cameron, are following best practices for fighting COVID-19. This includes daily testing using PCR and antigen testing. Other practices include proper use of PPE and enhanced training; cleaning and disinfecting with enhanced training in those areas; infection control inspections and additional training; additional supervision including from central office leadership.

The Missouri Veterans Commission also is utilizing medical staff from the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares