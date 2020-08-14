Three Chillicothe residents accused of drug trafficking

Three Chillicothe residents were arrested Thursday night for investigation of drug trafficking and possession.

Taken into custody were 48-year-old Wyatt Cooper, 24-year-old Alec Trent, and 21-year-old Chyanna Cooper. The highway patrol has accused each of second-degree felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine and alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, synthetic narcotic.

The arrest report indicates each person was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Livingston County’s Sheriff’s Department.

