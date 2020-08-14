Three Chillicothe residents accused of drug trafficking

Local News August 14, 2020August 14, 2020 KTTN News
Drug Trafficking

Three Chillicothe residents were arrested Thursday night for investigation of drug trafficking and possession.

Taken into custody were 48-year-old Wyatt Cooper, 24-year-old Alec Trent, and 21-year-old Chyanna Cooper. The highway patrol has accused each of second-degree felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine and alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, synthetic narcotic.

The arrest report indicates each person was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Livingston County’s Sheriff’s Department.

