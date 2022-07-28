Three charged with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child in Livingston County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three individuals have been charged in Livingston County with four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Thirty-three-year-old Donald Lee Franks of Chillicothe, 54-year-old Cindy Pursel, and 33-year-old Jordann Kreischer entered pleas of not guilty on July 27th. They are next scheduled for court on August 3rd.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash only for Franks and $10,000 cash only each for Pursel and Kreischer. The charges stem from July 26th.

KTTN has requested. but has yet to receive, probable cause statements from the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, regarding the three individuals involved in this case. A probable cause statement provides details of an individual’s action. KTTN will provide more detail in this case as information is released.