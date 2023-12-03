Three-car crash on Highway 210 injures Carrollton man

In the early hours of December 2, 2023, a traffic incident occurred on Highway 210 just west of Highway 291 in Jackson County, Missouri. The collision, which happened at approximately 1:51 a.m., involved three vehicles and resulted in multiple injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred as all three vehicles – a 2011 Nissan Altima, a 2022 Ford F150, and a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado – were traveling eastbound on Highway 210. The Nissan Altima and the Ford F150 were slowing down for a traffic device when the Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Heather M. Perry, 48, from Kansas City, Missouri, collided with the rear of the Nissan Altima. This impact caused the Altima to subsequently strike the Ford F150.

Leander A. Gingerich, an 18-year-old driver from Carrollton, Missouri, was behind the wheel of the Nissan Altima, which suffered total damage and was towed from the scene. John P. Gingerich, 27, also from Carrollton, Missouri, was driving the Ford F150, which incurred minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene. The Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Perry, experienced moderate damage and was towed.

A passenger in the Nissan Altima, Stewart T. Willis, a 55-year-old man from Carrollton, Missouri, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center by Fort Osage EMS. Reports indicate that Willis was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. No other injuries were reported.

Trooper A. D. Lindgren led the crash investigation with assistance from Trooper A. K. Booker, Corporal B. A. Owens, Corporal B. R. Siercks, the Sugar Creek Police Department, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.