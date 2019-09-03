Three-car crash injures Brookfield man

A Brookfield resident was injured Monday afternoon in an accident involving three cars on Highway 36, three miles to the east of Brookfield.

Forty-four-year-old Michael St. Lawrence of Brookfield received minor injuries and sought treatment at Pershing Memorial Hospital. Drivers of two other vehicles were not injured. All were using seat belts.

A car driven by 18-year-old Carl Laude of Kansas City was northbound and allegedly failed to yield while crossing westbound 36. The car driven by St. Lawrence struck Laude’s car causing both to travel off the road. In the process, the Kansas City car hit one driven by 16-year-old Ramzee Bruner of Marceline which had halted for a stop sign at Route F and Highway 36.

All occupants using seat belts with the Kansas city teen’s car receiving extensive damage, the Brookfield auto moderate damage and the Marceline vehicle received minor damage.