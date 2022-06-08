Three Brookfield men sentenced to a total of 37 years in prison on sex crime charges

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports the sentencing of three men in Linn County Circuit Court on June 7th.

Twenty-year-old Nicholas Jones of Brookfield was sentenced to 16 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He was sentenced in two separate cases with a total of four counts of felony second-degree sodomy. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated Jones’s cases.

Forty-five-year-old James Jackson of Brookfield was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections. He was sentenced on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony possession of more than 20 images of child pornography. The Brookfield Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated Jackson’s case.

Forty-one-year-old Clarence Turner of Brookfield was sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections. He was sentenced in two separate cases. One was on felony first-degree sexual abuse, and the other was on a felony sex offender physically present within 500 feet of a park with playground equipment. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Brookfield Police Department, and Missouri Probation and Parole investigated Turner’s cases.