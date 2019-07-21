Three arrested in connection with burglaries in Brookfield

Three Brookfield residents have been arrested in connection with two burglaries at a Brookfield business last week.

The Brookfield Police Department reports 25-year-old Scott Slaughter, 20-year-old Elijah Waters, and 19-year-old Kody Waters were identified as those involved with the burglaries at the business in the 500 block of South Main Street.

Slaughter has been charged with two counts of felony second-degree burglary. His arraignment in the Associate Division of Linn County Circuit Court is scheduled for July 25th. Elijah Waters has been charged with felony receiving stolen property.

Kody Waters faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property. The Waters are scheduled for arraignment Monday, July 22.

Brookfield Police note the reporting party of the burglaries said $810.90 worth of merchandise had been stolen from the business Monday night as well as a $100 video camera.

It was determined the suspects gained entry through a bathroom window. They are accused of stealing more merchandise Wednesday night.