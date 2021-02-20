Three area teenagers injured in rollover crash north of Bethany, one life-flighted to Truman Medical Center

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three area teens sustained injuries when a car ran off the road and overturned multiple times 10 miles north of Bethany on Friday night, February 19th.

An air ambulance transported passenger 18-year-old Sadie Summa of Bethany to the Truman Medical Center with serious injuries. An ambulance took a 17-year-old female passenger from Eagleville to the Harrison County Community Hospital with what were called moderate injuries. A private vehicle transported the 16-year-old female driver from Eagleville to the Harrison County Community Hospital with what were considered minor injuries.

The car traveled north on Route W before the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle ran off the west side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its top. Extensive damage was reported to the car.

The Patrol notes the driver and Summa wore seat belts, but the 17-year-old did not.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Bethany Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

