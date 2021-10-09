Three area health departments report on new COVID-19 cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports four COVID-19 cases have been added since October 6th, making the total 2,342. There are 17 active cases.

The Sullivan County Health Department October 8th confirmed four additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,199. Seventeen cases were active.

The Putnam County Health Department reports 12 COVID-19 cases have been added since September 27th, which brings the total to 653. Nine of those cases were close contacts or household contacts. One case was fully vaccinated. Six cases are active. Nineteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Putnam County. There has been 31.8% of the county population initiating vaccination and 29.5% completing a series.

The Putnam County Health Department will start calling residents October 14th to schedule their third dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Residents are asked to call the health department if they have questions or want to see if they qualify for a booster dose.

At this time, Moderna vaccine booster doses are only approved for individuals who are severely to moderately immunocompromised.

