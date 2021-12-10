Three area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

Local News December 10, 2021 KTTN News
COVID-19 or Coronavirus Update
The Livingston County Health Center reports 16 COVID-19 cases have been added since December 7th, raising the total to 2,471. The number of active cases went down nine to 34.

Seventeen COVID-19 cases have been added in Caldwell County since December 6th. The health department reports the total as 1,443. Thirty-one cases are active.

COVID-19 cases increased by six in Harrison County from the night of December 7th to the night of December 8th. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that, as of the night of December 8th, there were 1,527 cases, and 50 were active. There had been 1,201 confirmed cases and 326 probable cases.

