Three area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

The Grundy County Health Department reports 86 COVID-19 cases have been added in the last seven days, bringing the total to 2,591. The number of active cases dropped by 22 from February 3rd to 76.

The Livingston County Health Center reports six COVID-19 cases have been added since February 9th, bringing the total to 3,296. There are 32 fewer active cases, with that total being 88.

Five COVID-19 cases have been added for Harrison County since February 8th bringing the total to 1,966. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates the number of active cases continued to decrease. The number of active cases went down by two to 12. There had been 1,527 confirmed cases and 439 probable cases.

