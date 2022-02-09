Three area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports a COVID-19-related death has been added, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to date to 87. Twenty-seven cases have been added since February 4th, making that total 3,285. The number of active cases went down by 96 to 128.

The Linn County Health Department February 8th reported 46 COVID-19 cases had been added since February 1st. That brought the total to 2,541.

The Sullivan County Health Department February 8th confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases since February 7th, bringing the total to 1,669. The number of active cases stayed at 18. There had been 42.5% of the Sullivan County population completing COVID-19 vaccination.

