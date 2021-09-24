Three area health departments report 16 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Six COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that, as of September 22nd, there were 1,246 total cases. The number of active cases stayed at 17. There had been 1,012 confirmed cases.

The Harrison County Health Department notes there have been 44 breakthrough cases. They involved 17 residents who got the Pfizer vaccine, nine who got Johnson and Johnson, and 18 who got Moderna.

The Livingston County Health Center reports nine COVID-19 cases have been added since September 21st, bringing the total to 2,307. Twenty-one cases are active.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms one additional COVID-19 case, bringing the total to 1,160. Ten cases are active.

Thirty-six percent of Sullivan County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

