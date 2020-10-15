Three area counties report 42 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department reports 211 total cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 26 since Thursday, October 8th. One hundred twenty-nine cases are active, and 10 are hospitalized. Seventy-nine cases have recovered. Three deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported for Daviess County.

The Caldwell County Health Department announces 183 total cases of COVID-19, which is up by 10 since Tuesday. One hundred fifty-eight cases have been confirmed, and 25 are probable. Thirty cases are active, and 151 have recovered. Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Caldwell County.

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Livingston County, bringing the cumulative total to 391. The health center notes 63 cases are active, and 10 are hospitalized. Eighteen of the active cases are from facilities, 42 are in the community, and three are from schools. Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Livingston County.

