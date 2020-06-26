Three area counties announce new cases of COVID-19

Additional positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in area counties.

The Livingston County Health Center announces the 12th positive case in Livingston County. The person was symptomatic and will isolate at home for 14 days. Close contacts are being notified.

The Linn County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 case. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 19. Six cases are reported as under observation, and 10 have been removed from isolation precautions. There are also two antibody positive cases. One COVID-19-related death has been reported in Linn County.

The Daviess County Health Department confirms one new case. The total number of cases in Daviess County is eight. Four cases are reported as current, and four have recovered.

