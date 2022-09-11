Thousand Hills State Park to hold outdoor event for women

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville will hold an outdoor event taught by female instructors. Women can learn new outdoor skills or improve their techniques in the park’s special use area on September 24th from 8:30 to 4:30.

The event is part of the Women in Nature program held at state parks throughout Missouri. The WIN program encourages girls and women to participate in activities they may not have had the opportunity otherwise. The classes are created for and taught by women, and they provide the opportunity to learn by doing.

The event will include archery and atlatl, campfire cooking, kayaking, and hiking and trail skills. Participants may walk on surfaces containing roots, embedded rocks, and minimal elevation change.

Attendees are responsible for their own lunch.

Participants must be at least 10 years old. Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. There is a maximum of 40 participants for the event at Thousand Hills State Park on September 24th.

The cost to participate is $10 per person. Preregistration can be completed at icampmo.com by searching WIN.

Refunds and cancellations must be made by phone at 573-751-1643 or by emailing Taylor Ratcliff at [email protected].