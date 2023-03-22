Thousand Hills State Park presents several petroglyph programs

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Thousand Hills State Park is home to a collection of rock carvings, known as petroglyphs, made by American Indians. Explore the petroglyphs with park team members to learn more about these unique and fascinating pieces of history.

A petroglyph is an image created by removing part of a rock surface by incising, picking, carving, or abrading, as a form of rock art. Outside of North America, scholars often use terms such as “carving”, “engraving”, or other descriptions of the technique to refer to such images. Petroglyphs are generally estimated to be 20,000 years old

The events will be held at the park’s petroglyph shelter, located next to the beach. For more information, call 660-665-6995 or watch the park’s Facebook page for cancellations, location changes, and other park information.

Event dates and times:

10 a.m. Saturday, April 1

7 p.m. Friday, April 21

10 a.m. Saturday, May 13

10 a.m. Sunday, May 28

7 p.m. Friday, June 9

10 a.m. Saturday, July 1

10 a.m. Saturday, July 15

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18

10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15

6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13

