A third candidate filed January 14th for the Trenton City Council’s April 6th election. Robert Romesburg of 1015 East 13th Street filed for the Third Ward.

First Ward Council Member Glen Briggs and Fourth Ward Council Member John Dolan previously filed for re-election.

The deadline for candidates to file at the Trenton City Hall is Tuesday, January 19th at 5 o’clock. Trenton City Hall will be closed on January 18th in observance of Martin Luther King, Junior Day.

