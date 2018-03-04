Third candidate files for 6th District Representative

A third candidate has filed for the Sixth District U. S. Representative position for the August 7th primary election.

Dan Hogan of Saint Peters filed as a Libertarian Friday morning.

Incumbent Republican Sam Graves of Tarkio, as well as Democrats Henry Robert Martin of Kansas City and Winston Apple of Independence, filed for the U. S. Representative position Tuesday.

Candidates for district or state offices for the primary election must file at the Secretary of State’s Office in Jefferson City by March 27th at 5 o’clock in the evening.

