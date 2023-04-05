Third arrest made after execution of search warrant on Monday at Trenton apartment complex

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest on April 4th of a Trenton woman charged after a search warrant was served at an apartment complex in Trenton the night of April 3rd. The sheriff’s office previously reported 54-year-old Lora Diane Hynson was at large as of the afternoon of April 4th.

Fifty-three-year-old Jeffrey Scott Corbin of Trenton was also arrested on April 4th after the search warrant was served.

Hynson and Corbin have been each charged with felonies of delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. They are to be held on no bond, and they are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 11th.

Hynson and Corbin are accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it. They are also accused of possessing psilocybin mushrooms, hydrocodone, diazepam, LSD, glass pipes and straws with residue, baggies with substances, and digital scales.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reported on April 4th that it and the Northwest Missouri Drug Task Force served the search warrant at the apartment complex after multiple complaints of drug trafficking at one of the apartments.

