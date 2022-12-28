There are now two races for Chillicothe City Council

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

There are two races for the Chillicothe City Council for the April 4th election.

Incumbent Jay Reed Dupy and Dowell Kincaid filed for First Ward City Council Member. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper filed for Third Ward City Council Member.

Other candidates who filed are incumbents Theresa Kelly for mayor, Wayne Cunningham for Second Ward City Council Member, Pam Jarding for Fourth Ward City Council Member, and Jon Maples for constable.

City Clerk Amy Hess and City Auditor Allison Jeffries also filed. They were sworn in for those positions in May.

Candidate filing ended December 27th for the April 4th election in Chillicothe.

