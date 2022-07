Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department in Milan will offer wellness lab draws on July 28th. Walk-ins will be accepted from 8:30 to 10 am.

Tests to be available include vitamin D hydroxy for $20, A1C for $10, and PSA for $10. There is a $10 draw fee. Also to be offered will be CBC, CMP, lipid panel, and thyroid screening for $30. The draw fee is already included in the last option.