The National Superintendent of the Year, Curtis Cain, is from Missouri

Curtis Cain, superintendent of Wentzville School District, in Wentzville, Mo., has been named the 2022 AASA National Superintendent of the Year. The announcement came at the National Conference on Education, hosted by AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

The other National Superintendent of the Year® finalists were:

“This is such a humbling recognition in the field of education, specifically within the superintendency with the creative, brave and bold things so many of my colleagues are engaging in,” Cain said of being a finalist. “It’s a recognition that provides a platform so people can understand how special not only the Wentzville School District is, but the community as well. The work is never done, but this recognition celebrates the work that we’re doing.”

Cain has served as superintendent of Wentzville Schools, a district with more than 17,300 students, since 2013. The school system’s performance on the state’s Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) is in the top 13% of the more than 520 school districts in the state. Prior to joining Wentzville Schools, he served as the associate superintendent for educational services in the Shawnee Mission (Kan.) School District. He has also served as the director of curriculum and professional development for Park Hill (Mo.) School District. He’s about to seek a new adventure, having been named the next superintendent this summer of the Rockwood School District, also a St. Louis suburb.

Cain says his drive to be a superintendent revolves around maximizing the effectiveness the workers have with students.

Now in its 35th year, the National Superintendent of the Year® program, co-sponsored by AASA, AIG Retirement Services, and First Student, celebrates the contributions and leadership of public school superintendents.

“Many congratulations to Curtis Cain, an outstanding leader,” said Rob Scheinerman, chief executive officer, AIG Retirement Services. “AIG Retirement Services is honored to support school superintendents, and we thank all of this year’s finalists for their commitment to students, teachers, and staff. We wish them continued success in advancing quality public education for their communities.”

“Given the resolve educators have demonstrated when faced with unprecedented challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an honor to congratulate Curtis Cain as the 2022 National Superintendent of the Year®,” said Paul G. Osland, president, First Student. “Superintendent Cain, along with our three other finalists, is an exceptional professional who models the highest standards when it comes to leading a school district, especially during extraordinary times. At First Student, we are proud to partner with AASA on this celebration of leadership in public education.”

“In the face of the pandemic where kitchen-table conversations across the country are focusing on what tomorrow will bring, Superintendent Curtis Cain has stood tall to ensure a quality education is being delivered to the students he serves,” Daniel A. Domenech, executive director, AASA. “It is truly an honor to congratulate Curtis, as well as Quincy Natay, Kamela Patton, and Noris Price, for serving as a champion for children and empowering his students to lead us into a better world. I thank AIG Retirement Services and First Student for supporting our program.”

Missouri has some bragging rights – we also have the National Principal of the Year – Beth Houf (huff), of Fulton Middle School in central Missouri. She is also the state’s first-ever National Principal of the Year.

(Photo courtesy School Superintendents Association)

