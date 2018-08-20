The month of August in Trenton warmer than normal thus far

Temperatures thus far in August have been warmer than typical in our area with highs in Trenton averaging 91.7 degrees at the fire station at 17th and Harris where the official readings are taken for the National Weather Service.

Highs at the KTTN studios in downtown Trenton have averaged 90.3 degrees with lows at the fire station have averaged 67.2 degrees. The official readings have been four degrees above typical for highs and two degrees warmer than normal for lows. Typically, it slowly gets cooler as the month of August progresses.

Normal, or average, temperatures for this point in August are 86 degrees for highs and 64 for lows.

