The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri awards grant to Livingston County for disaster recovery relief

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri recently established a fund to provide disaster relief particularly for flood victims in Northwest Missouri.

This fund was established through the generous donation from an out of state donor and grew with other community donors. This out of state donor was looking for a Community Foundation in Northwest to disperse these funds. The donor stated that they are familiar with Community Foundations and like the model they provide for charitable giving. They have given to Community Foundations in different parts of the country for the purpose of distributing funds where most needed.

The fund provides natural disaster recovery assistance to Northwest Missouri through grants to non-profit organizations that address high-priority community needs. To receive a grant, the organization must serve a county that has been declared a natural disaster area by state or federal government.

Mary Hinde, The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri’s President/CEO “We are humbled by this opportunity to help flood victims at this critical time. We are pleased to announce that a Grant has been awarded to Livingston County for flood disaster relief.

The Community Foundation serves the 18 counties of Northwest Missouri through regional collaboration increasing the power of charitable giving and philanthropy to transform our region into an economically vibrant area. It is core to our work to administer charitable funds. In 2018 the organization’s funds gave 713 grants totaling 1.6 M to 193 different nonprofits and 207 scholarship awards.

