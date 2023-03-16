Texwrap Packaging Systems to expand in Washington, Missouri, investing $2.25 million and creating 35 new jobs

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Texwrap Packaging Systems, a leader in the design and manufacturing of shrink wrapping and bundling systems, announced that it will expand in Washington, investing $2.25 million and creating 35 new jobs. The company’s expansion will increase capacity for shrink wrapping and bundling product lines at its existing Washington facility.

“We’re thrilled to see a Missouri-made manufacturer like Texwrap investing in its community,” said Governor Mike Parson. “It’s always exciting to see businesses growing in our state, expanding locally, and creating good-paying jobs for Missourians. We appreciate Texwrap’s commitment to Washington and look forward to its future success and the continued economic benefit it will bring to the area.”

Texwrap, a ProMach brand, is a Washington-based leader in fully automatic shrink wrapping and e-commerce systems. The company holds patents in innovative industry technologies. Texwrap’s line of wrappers includes L-bar sealers, intermittent motion side sealers, continuous motion side sealers, vertical wrappers, and shrink tunnels, all of which are made in the United States. Texwrap also recently developed a new style bundler to add to its growing line of machinery. New jobs added as part of Texwrap’s expansion will pay an average wage well above the county average.

“Texwrap is excited to continue our growth in Washington,” said Scott Farroll, Vice President and General Manager of Texwrap. “We have a great team of people from the area who build great equipment, and we will continue to offer opportunities for others to join.”

Texwrap’s Washington facility is also the home of Texwrap Fabricators, one of the region’s most complete metal fabricating facilities. In addition to producing parts for Texwrap and Tekkra machinery, Texwrap Fabricators supplies metal fabrications for other industrial, commercial, military, and aerospace applications. Texwrap’s Tekkra line of shrink bundlers rounds out its shrink packaging solutions with intermittent motion, continuous motion, and custom bundling systems.

For this expansion, Texwrap will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Texwrap’s mission is to provide customers with the latest technological advances while maintaining a commitment to a user-friendly machine that is efficient and easy to maintain. The quality construction, flexibility, easy changeover, and low maintenance features of the company’s systems give Texwrap and Tekkra machinery the lowest Total Cost of Ownership available in the market. Texwrap partners with a nationwide network of highly-trained packaging distributors to better serve its customers. This partnership ensures the best machinery/application fit, a smooth startup, reliable local service, and long-term return on the machinery investment.

To learn more about Texwrap, visit the Texwrap Packaging Systems website.

